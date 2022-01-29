UMD Men’s Hockey Falls in Overtime to Western Michigan

Noah Cates scored in his last game before joining Team USA for the Winter Olympics, while Connor Kelley scored the other goal for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – No. 7 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team couldn’t hold on late, as Western Michigan forced overtime then scored just over 2 minutes in to get the 3-2 win in the series finale.

In his final game before joining Team USA for the Winter Olympics, UMD captain Noah Cates scored the first goal of the night. Cates flies out early Sunday to join the rest of the team. Connor Kelley scored the other goal for the Bulldogs while Ryan Fanti finished with 16 saves.

UMD falls to 14-10-2 on the season and will face St. Cloud State Feb. 8 in a rare Tuesday game, with puck drop in St. Cloud set for 6:00 p.m.