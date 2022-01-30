42nd Annual Beargrease Sees Larger Crowds than Normal

You could say crowds were larger than normal, upon their return to the sidelines, but the most surprising part is how many came to watch for their first time.

DULUTH, Minn. — Who is more excited to be here, the dogs or the fans? Spectators excited to return to the start line after a quiet year due to the pandemic.

“The energy the excitement, everybody’s just really in a great mood, it’s just exciting to see the dogs and actually get to interact with them a little hit and then actually meet the mushers so this is way beyond what my expectations would be,” Michelle Strand, who attended her first Beargrease with her family from the cities said.

And others who have been before, are returning this year to see their favorite parts.

“I love listening to the dogs when they’re getting ready to go, they’re so loud and they just want to go so it’s great, it’s fun,” Amber Cantonen, a Cloquet native attending her second Beargrease, said.

While the commotion makes it such a fun experience for spectators, this is a pleasant surprise for Ero Wallin, a 19 year old musher out of Two Harbors, and the youngest musher in Beargrease history, who ran his first race with no fans last year.

“Last year was pretty cool without fans just cause I feel like the dogs could focus a little more but, man, just being here with fans it’s so cool there’s so much more energy, people are out here having a good time and the fans are a big part of this race, without them it’s so much different,” he said.

And his morning started out with local fans asking for photos and wishing him the best. The stardom his accomplishments are brining, makes it all worth it.

“I think it’s super cool, so many people have come up to me asking to take a picture, a mom came up to me yesterday and asked me to sign a pair of her sons gloves so I thought that was super cool but the supports unreal, having all these people knowing that they’re following me, wishing me good luck and all that just gives me a little more drive to do better for all the fans,” Ero added.

Fans love to support mushers both local and international who sign up for this marathon but everyone can agree that seeing the dogs is one of the best parts.

“Yeah it’s just fun to watch all the energy and the dogs they’re great, they’re so beautiful and the handlers are great with the dogs so it’s just fun to watch,” Cantonen said.

And for those who marked Sunday’s events as a first are willing to make it a tradition for years to come.

“Absolutely, we’re planning on kind of getting a feel for it this year and then next year we’re hoping to get the girls on a dog sled ride. So now we kind of know the ins and outs of how it works and we’re going to be better planners next year,” Strand said.

The 300 mile trek to grand portage is underway where mushers will meet many checkpoints, and other fans along the way.