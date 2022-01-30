Fans at Beargrease Starting Line Pack Surrounding Businesses Again

Breeze Inn opened early Sunday morning, and it was busy from the get-go.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Marathon always provides a much-needed boost to businesses by the starting line on the outskirts of Duluth.

This year they offered breakfast sandwiches mimosas and Bloody Mary’s and a fire pit with hay bales to enjoy the race outside.

After a year with no fans last year owner Kate Waggoner says it’s a night and day different experience for her business and for the fans.

“We’re usually quite busy but we know we were going to be a little busier than usual today. Lots of spectators out,” said owner Kate Waggoner. “We haven’t stopped. So I’ve been so busy since I got here.”

“There isn’t an event out in Lakewood Township or Rice Lake where Billy’s is for, it’s just Beargrease, that’s it,” she said. “So we enjoy every minute of it.”

Every year Waggoner says she makes sure to donate to the marathon and that was much easier with customers inside this year.