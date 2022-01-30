UMD Men’s Hockey Still Looking For First NCHC Sweep of Season

The Bulldogs walk away from their top 10 weekend series with four NCHC points and said they saw improvements offensively.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another weekend, another NCHC split for the UMD men’s hockey team, as they still have not swept a conference series this season. The Bulldogs said they did take steps forward this weekend, scoring seven total goals and taking four of six points from Western Michigan in a top 10 series.

“We needed to be a little bit more consistent and I just think it’s the same thing that I’ve said all year about offensively you know, we’ve got to be a little more consistent. I saw some things I liked this weekend with our team, I thought I saw some things this weekend too offensively that were a little bit better. It was an opportunity to get more than four or five points. It’s the fifth weekend that we’ve had during the year that we’ve been in that position so we’ve got to start taking advantage of that. I’m no faulting our guys, that’s how tough this league is. It’s like playoff hockey right now,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

UMD has this upcoming weekend off before playing a makeup game against St. Cloud State on Feb. 8.