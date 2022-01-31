Affordable Housing for Seniors Planned For Harbor Highlands In Duluth

The project, called Skyridge Flats, will provide 70 units rented to residents age 55 or older at or below 50 percent median income.

DULUTH, Minn.- More affordable housing is planned for senior residents in Duluth’s Harbor Highlands neighborhood off Central Entrance.

The project, called Skyridge Flats, will provide 70 units rented to residents age 55 or older at or below 50 percent median income.

7 units will be reserved for qualifying homeless veterans.

The $17.5 million project would be funded with a $13.9 million Minnesota Housing Infrastructure Bond, $3 million from HRA, and a $500,000 first mortgage.

“We just know our population in town is getting older, they have a lot of older houses in town, so people have a hard time aging in place because of the two-story nature of some of the older houses that they might be living in,” said Jill Keppers, Executive Director of the HRA.

“And this will just allow people that have low income to be able to live in a community where they’re surrounded by people of similar interests and similar age,” she said.

HRA hopes to close on the financing this fall, break ground next Spring, and hopefully lease units in 2024.