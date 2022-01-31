‘Blinking Lights for Safety’ At Proctor School Dist.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Students in Proctor will soon sport a flashy new keychain on their backpacks that helps keep them safe.

The school district is partnering with St. Luke’s to attach LED blinking lights on the kids’ backpacks. With flashing strobe settings.

With many students coming from more rural towns the lights help them stay safe if walking home from the bus stop in the dark.

“Just a really nice safety feature just don’t want to see anybody get hurt so just in the dark and so in the darker times like this it’s good to distribute something like this,” said John Awsumb, Assistant Principal at Bayview Elementary School.

“My mom my sister and I, we bike to school in the spring sometimes and so these would be really helpful to have,” said one student, Brit Johnson.

“They will help a lot and it will definitely help the kids who walk to school and whatever they need because they could get because it helps keep them more safe,” 5th Grader Henry Dennis said.

Lights will be distributed to elementary school students the first week of February.

There are also flashing devices available for students at secondary schools.