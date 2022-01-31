City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Lakeside

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in Lakeside.

The break was reported Monday morning and is located on the 4600 block of London Road.



City officials say water has been turned off on London Road from Cambridge Street to Robinson Street.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.