Denfeld Youth Hockey Raising Money for “Hockey Fights Cancer”

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Duluth Denfeld Peewee A team faced the Duluth East Peewee A team in a special “Hockey Fights Cancer” game at Amsoil Arena.

The funds collected will go towards the Children’s Cancer Center at Essentia Health, as well as the Testicular Cancer Foundation. The event started last year with the Hunters’ varsity team, and has now trickled down to the youth level.

“I thought it was super impactful for those kids so I wanted to do it again this year and make it something for the youth so that we can carry the tradition on all the way up. I think it’s kind of fun for the peewees to be doing some of the same things the high school levels are doing, too. It’s kind of fun for them, too,” said hockey parent Marina Udd.

Organizers say they have already surpassed their $2,000 fundraising goal. In fact, the Denfeld Peewee A’s are top five in the state in money raised. If you would like to donate, click here.