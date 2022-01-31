Hermantown’s Gavin Blomdahl Signs NLI for Jamestown Football Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Monday afternoon, Hermantown’s Gavin Blomdahl signed his National Letter of Intent to join the University of Jamestown football team.

This past fall, Blomdahl was key to the Hawks’ run game, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. He says being far from home will be tough, but the program is a perfect fit for him.

“I liked the coaches probably the most. I just thought that they were good guys and good people to be around for four years. It will be like the same feel because it’s a small community here, everyone knows your name, they know how many rushing yards you had, how many touchdowns and that’s kind of how Jamestown felt. I feel like I’ll be moving to a new Hermantown when I go there,” Blomdahl said.

Blomdahl also plays for the Hermantown hockey and track teams. The University of Jamestown is located in North Dakota.