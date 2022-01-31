Kickstart American Heart Month with Mindful Nutrition

February is American Heart Month

DULUTH, Minn. – February is known as American Heart Month.

It’s a time when people of all ages are encouraged to focus on their cardiovascular health.

The Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention is shining a light on hypertension (high blood pressure), a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

The Division is committed to addressing barriers to health equity in communities disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease.

In this week’s Coffee Conversation, St. Luke’s Registered Dietitian, Tara Frisbie, discusses simply ways you can change your diet to help make a big impact on your heart health.

