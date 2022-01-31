Military Mom Returns From Deployment, Surprises Daughter At Daycare

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A military mother gave her 4-year-old daughter a big surprise at daycare Monday.

Kaylie Gustum surprised her daughter, Natalie, after serving a nine-month deployment in Kuwait and Syria.

Kaylie decided to make her return a secret after seeing reunion videos online.

“It’s definitely overwhelming and it’s going to be very fun learning her again. It’s been a while and she’s grown up a lot. I’ve just seen a lot of other people do it and I thought she’d really love it and I really wanted to see her face not knowing I was coming home yet,” Kaylie explained.