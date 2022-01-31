Police: 1 Man Dead, 1 in Custody, Following Fight in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — One man is dead and another man is in custody following an altercation in Anoka County, according to police.
Officers were called to a report of a fight and an unconscious man in Fridley about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, lifesaving measures were taken, but police say the man died at the scene.
Meanwhile, a second man who was involved in the flight had left the scene, but was located a short time later, KSTP-TV reported.
The names and ages of those involved have not been released.
No other details were immediately available, including what may have led up to the fight.