Rita Wehseler Wins 2022 Beargrease 120

FINLAND, Minn. – Rita Wehseler took first place Monday in the 2022 Beargrease 120 race.

Wehseler arrived at the finish line at 3:59 a.m. Monday morning with a total race time of 17 hours, 7 minutes, and 8 seconds.

Second place went to Michael Bestgen with an arrival time of 4:11 a.m.

Joanna Oberg came in third place at 4:17 a.m.

The Beargrease 120 race kicked off on Sunday morning shortly after the 300-mile John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon mushers took off from Billy’s Bar in Duluth.

This year’s race marked the return of spectators along the trail.

They were not allowed to cheer them on last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beargrease 120 Results:

Rita Wehseler: 17:7:8 Michael Bestgen: 17:19:53 Joanna Oberg: 17:25:16 Joann Fortier: 17:44:45 Thomas Bauer: 17:59:19 Lynne Witte: 18:10:08 Erin Schouweiler: 18:15:03 Eliza Vistica: 18:15:29 Alex LaPlante: 18:22:01 Nick Turman: 18:51:33 Bucky Tippett: 19:19:53 Talia Martens: 19:43:51 Morgan Martens Jr.: 20:18:08 Sam Louters: 20:56:40 Kristen McCarty: 21:03:40 Michaela Jurewicz: 21:25:44 Miguel Isla Casares: 22:33:12

You can follow the rest of the race by visiting the Beargrease marathon tracking page on their website.