Ryan Redington Withdraws from 42nd Annual Beargrease Marathon

6 dogs have to be standing in harness on the trail, according to race officials. So Redington “scratched” or withdrew from the race.

DULUTH, Minn.- For one veteran musher the Beargrease Marathon was unfortunately cut short Monday, as two-time champion Ryan Redington dropped out after holding a strong lead.

Redington was among the top mushers most of the day and entered the trail center checkpoint with about 9 dogs out of 12. He left with only 6.

But then he turned around about 10 minutes later because one dog couldn’t continue.

6 dogs have to be standing in harness on the trail, according to race officials. So Redington “scratched” or withdrew from the race.

The Alaska native was competing with a modified dog team because two dogs were injured after a snowmobiler struck his sled and took off while he was training in Bayfield earlier this month.

Last year, Redington came in second barely 10 seconds behind winner Erin Letzring.

He previously won the 2020, and 2018 marathons.