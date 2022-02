Superior Basketball Teams Sweep Duluth East on “Box Out Cancer” Night

It was a good night of basketball for a great cause for the Spartans.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Robert Olson led the way with 24 points as the Superior boys basketball defeated Duluth East 79-75 Monday night.

In the girls game, it was an even closer match-up as the Spartans defeated the Greyhounds 43-41 to improve to 17-2 on the season.