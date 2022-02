UW-Superior Men’s Basketball Get Back on Track with Win Over Minnesota Morris

Xavier Patterson, Eli Vogel and Joey Barker each scored at least 10 points for the Yellowjackets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Three players finish in double-figures as the UW-Superior men’s basketball team earned a bounce-back win at home against Minnesota Morris 84-60 Monday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

