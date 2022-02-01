ATF Responding to a Shooting Near School in Richfield, Minnesota

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is on the scene of a shooting that happened near a school in Richfield, Minnesota.

The focus of the investigation is on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFStPaul are responding to reports of a shooting near a school in Richfield, Minn. This is a developing situation. Please refer to @RichfieldPD for official news updates. pic.twitter.com/zAmk5Mjj0Z — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) February 1, 2022

It is reported that multiple jurisdictions are at the scene including Richfield Police and the FBI.

Governor Walz says he is being briefed about the situation.

I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 1, 2022

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.