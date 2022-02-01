ATF Responding to a Shooting Near School in Richfield, Minnesota

Site Staff,

Police Lights

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is on the scene of a shooting that happened near a school in Richfield, Minnesota.

The focus of the investigation is on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.

It is reported that multiple jurisdictions are at the scene including Richfield Police and the FBI.

Governor Walz says he is being briefed about the situation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

