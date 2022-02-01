City Crews Responding to Multiple Water Main Breaks in Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to multiple water main breaks in Morgan Park.

The first break was reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near 91st Avenue West. This break put additional pressure on other pipes causing an additional break and water outages in the surrounding area.

City officials say water has been turned off on the following streets:



Falcon Street from 90th to 92nd Avenue West

91st Avenue West from Falcon Street to Grace Street

92nd Avenue West from Falcon Street to Grace Street

93rd Avenue West from Grace Street to Idaho Street

City crews are estimating that water will be restored to the area by this evening. No specific time has been provided.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.