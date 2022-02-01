City Crews To Remove Snow in Medical District, West Duluth Beginning Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews will begin removing snow in the Medical District and parts of West Duluth Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to improve on-street parking and reduce the amount of accumulated snow from the sides of the streets.

In a Tuesday press release, the city said crews will start removing snow on Wednesday in the Medical District beginning at 2:00 a.m. and expect to finish by 3:00 p.m.

Snow will be removed on the following streets:

East 2nd Street from 7th Avenue East to 12th Avenue East

East 1st Street from 8th Avenue East to 14th Avenue East

14th Avenue East from London Road to East 4th Street

On Thursday, crews will remove snow in parts of the west end of Duluth beginning at 2:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Snow will be removed in the following areas:

27th Avenue West from the Freeway entrance ramps to West Superior Street

West Superior Street from 27th Avenue West to 22nd Avenue West

West 1st Street from Piedmont Avenue to 24th Avenue West

West 3rd Street from 20th Avenue West to Carlton Street

No parking signs will be posted in the areas listed above from 2:00 am until 3:00 pm on the day of removal.

The city says any vehicle parked on the streets mentioned above will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.