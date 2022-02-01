City Crews To Remove Snow in Medical District, West Duluth Beginning Wednesday
DULUTH, Minn. – City crews will begin removing snow in the Medical District and parts of West Duluth Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to improve on-street parking and reduce the amount of accumulated snow from the sides of the streets.
In a Tuesday press release, the city said crews will start removing snow on Wednesday in the Medical District beginning at 2:00 a.m. and expect to finish by 3:00 p.m.
Snow will be removed on the following streets:
- East 2nd Street from 7th Avenue East to 12th Avenue East
- East 1st Street from 8th Avenue East to 14th Avenue East
- 14th Avenue East from London Road to East 4th Street
On Thursday, crews will remove snow in parts of the west end of Duluth beginning at 2:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Snow will be removed in the following areas:
- 27th Avenue West from the Freeway entrance ramps to West Superior Street
- West Superior Street from 27th Avenue West to 22nd Avenue West
- West 1st Street from Piedmont Avenue to 24th Avenue West
- West 3rd Street from 20th Avenue West to Carlton Street
No parking signs will be posted in the areas listed above from 2:00 am until 3:00 pm on the day of removal.
The city says any vehicle parked on the streets mentioned above will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.