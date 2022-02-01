Congdon Elementary 1st Graders Enjoy Own Version of John Beargrease Race

DULUTH, Minn. – As the John Beargrease race comes to an end, students at Congdon Elementary in Duluth took part in their own version of the race Tuesday.

Participants were first graders in Alaina Pilates’ class. They were broken up into teams of four, with each taking turns either being one of the dogs pulling a sled or the musher who was leading the team of dogs and riding on the sled. Each team traveled on the trail outside the school, completing certain tasks such as picking up mail and taking breaks. Parents of the students helped run the various stops.

Prior to the event, students also learned more about the history that help create the race. “The kids have spent up until this race time learning about John Beargrease,” says Adelle Wellens, Communications Officer with Duluth Public Schools, “what he did for the North Shore with traveling up and down the trail and delivering the mail, and how his role was important. Also the Ojibwe tradition of sled dogs and the use of them.”

Tasks students did in class included creating artwork, mapping the North Shore trail and communities, create a survival gear list, learn more about past and present snowshoes, and how the Ojibwe influenced today’s technology and engineering.

This was the 12th year that Pilates held this activity. It was extra special this year since one of the students taking part is a direct descendent of John Beargrease. Bella Olson is a great, great granddaughter of Clemant Beargrease, who is the great grandson of John Beargrease. “Anytime that kids in schools can learn about their local history, it really benefits them and it benefits the region as well because having that connection to your local history is just invaluable,” says Wellens.