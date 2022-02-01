Defending Champ Letzring Among 10 Scratched Beargrease Teams, More Drops Possible Officials Say

MINNESOTA- The Beargrease Marathon’s 300-mile trail was about 10 mushers lighter Tuesday morning, with defending champion Erin Letzring among those who scratched, due to warmth and snow conditions.

According to Monica Hendrickson, spokesperson for the marathon, it’s possible more will drop as the race nears its end.

Temperatures this year are too warm, Hendrickson said, and the “punchy” snow is making it harder for the dogs to run.

Additional analysis, according to Hendrickson, is some of the teams may not have races under their belt since COVID. “Racing and training are two different animals,” she said.

Letzring was the first woman to win the Beargrease in 23 years last year, finishing neck-in-neck with two-time champion Ryan Redington.

Redington scratched Monday evening after one of his remaining six dogs could no longer continue.

