Former Sheriff, Cop, Legislator Stanek Joins GOP Gov Field

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has joined the Republican field for governor.

In a campaign video posted Tuesday, Stanek touted his experience in law enforcement and attacked Democrats for “letting lawlessness run rampant.”

Stanek is a former Minneapolis police officer, Republican state legislator, and public safety commissioner.

He lost a close race for re-election as sheriff in 2018.

State Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka, former state Sen. Scott Jensen and former health care executive Kendall Qualls are among Republicans seeking to be their party’s choice to stop Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s bid for a second term.