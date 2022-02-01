Hibbing Police Department Taking Nominations to Name Newest K9

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in naming its new K9.

On Tuesday the department introduced its new electronic detection K9, a two-year-old female black Labrador Retriever.

The department’s newest addition is currently housed with Jordan Detection K9 in Greenfield, Indiana.

Name nominations will be taken until February 6 and the winning name will be announced on February 7.

The person that submits the winning name will get a meet and greet with the K9 and handler Officer Dillinger.

They will also get the opportunity to do a ride-along with the K9 and Officer Dillinger.

K9 handler Officer Brittany Dillinger will be attending training at Jordan Detection K9 and the dog will be put into service in late March.

To make a nomination you can email Officer Dillinger at bdillinger@ci.hibbing.mn.us.