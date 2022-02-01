Larsmont Cottages hosts Chinese New Year Meal

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – It’s officially the year of the Tiger as Tuesday kicked off the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year.

The Ledge Rock Grille at the Larsmont Cottages in Two Harbors held a festive meal today in honor of the holiday. Classic Chinese dishes were served up such as pork spring rolls and general Tso chicken, along with red cooked pork and shrimp sizzling rice.

Chef Richard Selz says cooking this type of food is exciting but also has its challenges.

“I think they’re a little bit challenging at times. It’s a different food style, different culture, some new cooking techniques. We are gonna be doing some steamed buns, which we don’t do very often and those are kind of fun, we’ve done a classic Hong Kong egg tart. And, we are gonna try to give it our own twist a little bit. Like, the egg rolls, they’re gonna be a fairly traditional egg roll but we are using Y-ker Akers wild rice bratwurst for the pork inside the egg rolls,” Ledge Rock Grille Executive Chef, Richard Selz says.

This is the second year in a row the Ledge Rock Grille has hosted a Chinese New Year Meal.