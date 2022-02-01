New Business in Superior Sells Vehicle Audio Equipment, Accessories

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new business in Superior is available to help people get the best sound from their vehicles, whether it’s their car, truck, SUV, UTV, ATV, motorcycle or boat.

Soundtronics offers a variety of audio products, ranging from speakers to subwoofers to batteries. They also sell accessories such as light bars, wheels, and tires.

“We offer all kinds of different things,” says owner Dustin Mishler. “For every item we have a handful or more of different options. Not nothing certain, but lots of different options.”

Mishler has been working with these products for years, from building his own audio systems for vehicles and working at a shop in Hermantown. He made the choice several months ago to open his own business in his hometown. “I live in Superior my own life and I want to be more a part of the community.”

Mishler says he is ready to use his knowledge and skills to help people fix a problem with their vehicles or expand their current sound system. “People are happy when they leave because it’s more of a want than a necessity, so it’s nice to see people enjoying what they are spending their money on.”

Soundtronics is located at 1402 Belknap Street, where Scaws Ink Tattoos used to be. They are open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 to 6, and Saturdays from 10 to 4.

Future plans for the business include the ability to install the equipment on site. For now, they are working with another business to offer a discount when the items are purchased at the store.