Rocky Mountain Chocolate Prepares For the Valentines Rush

DULUTH, Minn. — The most romantic day of the year is upon us and the countdown is on for shops to get orders ready to celebrate the special day.

Valentine ’s Day is a holiday known for chocolates and flowers and showing the ones you love how much you care.

The one great way to do that this year is through the flavors of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory which has prepared chocolate covered strawberries, red velvet fudge, or limited edition caramel apples.

“We like making it a special experience, we like dressing things up, that’s my favorite thing about the valentines sale is making it pretty for the customer, if someone comes in any time of year and they’re like ‘this is a gift’ I’m like yes I get to dress up the chocolates and for me that’s a lot of fun,” Andrea Flinner, Shift Lead said.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory asks that you pre-order and pre-pay for valentines orders so they can ensure you get what you need in time for the holiday.