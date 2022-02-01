Spirit Mountain Looking To Hire As One Of Many Businesses Hit By Staffing Shortage

DULUTH, Minn. – Ideal weather conditions have plenty of people going to Spirit Mountain to enjoy some outdoor fun. The attraction is doing its best to keep everything open despite having staffing issues with fewer people employed and the impact of COVID-19 when staff has to quarantine.

Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac says they are doing their best with the staffing they have. Their leadership team decided before the season started that staffing would not be a reason to cut back on services and hours. “What we chose instead was to maintain our operating hours as we had planned them to be, but also to let our patrons know that there might be times when, because folks can’t show up because they might be sick or have been exposed, we might experience some longer lines at our lift lines, or in the café, or even to get tickets.”

Glumac says people’s reactions have been mixed to receiving this information, but most understand that this is the reality operating during a pandemic. She also offers some tips to help people get out on the slopes quicker no matter their staffing situation.

“If they don’t have season passes they can buy their tickets online,” says Glumac, “make sure they sign their online waivers. That speeds up the process once they are here. And they might plan to come at a different time, because there are certain times of day, like a beautiful Saturday morning, might be super busy but a little later in the day it may not be quite so busy. So they can make those choices based on the information we shared.”

Spirit Mountain continues to look for people who are interested in working for them, covering all parts of their operation from instructors to mechanics, as well as managing rentals, tickets, and food services. Glumac says many of their employees are students or people who may want to work fewer than 10 hours a week, which they can work around. “If you enjoy outdoor recreation, our employees get free season passes. Each month they get some lift tickets that they can share with family and friends. So there are some nice perks in addition to the paycheck.”

More information on employment opportunities at Spirit Mountain can be found here.