UMD Softball Team Get Set for Season Opener Under New Head Coach Lynn Anderson

UMD will open the season at the Mankato Dome Invite this weekend against Missouri Western State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The college softball season has arrived and that means the Bulldogs are back.

The UMD softball team will head to Mankato this weekend and it will be the debut of new head coach Lynn Anderson. She says it can be scary for players and coaches to walk into a new program, but the Bulldogs have adjusted well to her new systems.

“Our players are just so bought-in and they’re hungry and I love that they’re super coachable. They’re just soaking in information, big things, small things, little details and it’s just gone onto this spring when we started a few weeks ago and we’re at that point now where it’s game week and we’re ready to see what we can do against other teams,” Anderson said.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish fourth in the NSIC pre-season coaches poll. And they return plenty of experience, including three seniors from last year’s team.

“It was good to get games back in after the COVID season canceled us so I think last year was a good building year and I think that we’re ready to go after it this year,” senior pitcher Sam Pederson said.

“That’s just a full arsenal for us to work with us during the season and we’re just getting better and better every practice. With that practice, we’re helping out the young ones come out. They’re looking great, we’re all looking great and we’re very hungry to win,” outfielder Makenna Burlie said.

