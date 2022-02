UMD Women’s Hockey Tops St. Cloud State for Third Straight Victory

The Bulldogs pick up their third straight win as they get set to take on Wisconsin this weekend.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Senior forward Elizabeth Giguere finished with one goal and two assists as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-1 Tuesday afternoon at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Bulldogs pick up their third straight win as they get set to take on Wisconsin this weekend.