23rd Annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour Takes Off

PROCTOR, Minn. — A big group of snowmobilers will be heading out in cold conditions Thursday morning raising money for a good cause. They’ll be taking off for the Black Wood’s Blizzard Tour, which is a 3 day snowmobiling fundraiser that collects money to help those fighting ALS.

Wednesday evening, the annual reception that opens the weekend, took place at Black Woods in Proctor. This tour has been able to raise over 13 million dollars in the past 22 years to support those with ALS, and they hope to keep that going.

A 150 mile trip up to Lake Vermilion, and back through Two Harbors, is what these snowmobilers will tackle over the next few days.

The goal is to raise 1.5 million dollars this year, and they have already reached 81% of that goal.

One team who has been involved for 10 years, and riding for 5, is honored to be a part of the movement as ALS has affected those close to him.

“After I seen him slowly pass away from this terrible disease, it just re-energizes you and makes you want to help find a cure and help anybody who has it, cause your mind keeps going, but your body goes away, it’s a terrible, terrible thing,” Jerry Kortesmaki, Rider, Team Sponsor said about losing a close friend to ALS.

But Jerry isn’t the only one who lost a loved one to ALS, Terry Steinbach lost his father in 1999 and has been part of this tour for all 23 years.

The amount of growth and support the tour has seen over the years is what it’s all about to him.

“Just to try to make whatever part of their life that’s left, as comfortable as we can, and we couldn’t do it without an event like this, we couldn’t do it without the riders, and we couldn’t do it without the people donating the money,” Terry Steinbach, former MLB player and 23-Year Rider For Blizzard Tour said.

Hundreds of snowmobilers will pack up and take off Wednesday morning for Lake Vermillion

You can still donate to the cause until Saturday just head to their website to find out how.