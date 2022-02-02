Cold Front Duluth Returns to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. – After taking last year off due to the pandemic, Duluth Parks and Recreation will be holding their annual Cold Front Duluth event at Bayfront Festival Park Saturday.

“We’re just excited to be able to provide a great opportunity for people to come together in an outdoor park space,” says Megan Lidd, City of Duluth’s Recreation Specialist, “and then enjoy the best winter activities we have.”

The event will feature plenty of family winter activities such as ice skating, snow sculptures, an obstacle course, sledding, luge, dog sled rides, and cross country ski.

Overall, the goal for this event is to showcase what Duluth’s green spaces has to offer people all year round.

“We love putting on events in the winter,” says Lidd. “Even though the weather changes, we are still able to get out and enjoy our park spaces. So we love having a large winter event so that we can show people that we can still have fun in the wintertime. You might just have to put on a few more layers, but our park spaces are still here for us year round.”

All activities are free and run from 11 to 6. More information can be found here.