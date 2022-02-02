Councilors Approve $200k to Support Childcare

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The City of Superior is taking a financial step forward to try to close the childcare shortage gap.

Councilors have approved 200,000 dollars of state and local fiscal recovery funds to tackle the issue of a lack of childcare in Superior, which is also a problem in Duluth, and cities across the US.

The funds will be given out in loans and grants to increase childcare through existing daycare facilities operating in town.

“For us, I think it’s really about helping these individual families. Anybody that is trying to bring stability to their family and safety, that’s trying to improve their own situation, or bring prosperity and let their kids grow up in a safer more supportive environment, that’s who we’re trying to help,” Jim Paine, Mayor of Superior said.

Mayor Paine says this money will help families get childcare and in turn allow parents to go back to work or school but he says, the 200-thouand isn’t going to fix the problem all together.