“Hockeyland” Documentary Makes Local Debut at Zeitgeist Zinema

DULUTH, Minn. – Grab some popcorn and follow the red carpet as Wednesday night, the “Hockeyland” documentary finally made its local debut.

Following the world debut in New York back in November, the producers have brought the film to the silver screens of Zeitgeist Zinema in Duluth. Director Tommy Haines says it was important to bring the film back to the communities who shared their lives with them, on and off the ice.

In addition to the crew, members of the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert hockey teams from the 2020 season were also in attendance.

The film will have another screening at Zeitgeist Thursday night, as well as up in Hibbing on Friday night. A national release of the film will take place this fall.