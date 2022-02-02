Northland Natives Commit to College Football Programs on National Signing Day

DULUTH, Minn. – On National Signing Day, high school student-athletes made their college commitments official, including four Northland natives who will play football at the college level.

Superior’s Ross Rivord, Duluth Denfeld’s Raymond Bandy and Deer River’s Tait Kongsjord signed their National Letters of Intent to join the UMD football team. Duluth East’s Dylan Harrison signed his NLI for Bemidji State.