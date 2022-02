Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Tops Duluth Marshall in Home Finale

Izy Fairchild and Nya Sieger scored for the Mirage, while Ilsa Lindaman scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In its final home game of the regular season, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Duluth Marshall 2-1 Wednesday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

Izy Fairchild and Nya Sieger scored for the Mirage, while Ilsa Lindaman scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers.