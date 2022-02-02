Proctor’s Payton Rodberg Signs NLI for Seton Hill Volleyball Team

PROCTOR, Minn. – This week, Proctor’s Payton Rodberg signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Seton Hill volleyball team.

The school is located in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Rodberg says she initially wanted to go to the west coast, but the coaching staff at Seton Hill continued to show more interest in her than other programs did.

This past season, Rodberg would record her 1,000th career kill for the Rails. She is also a standout player for the Proctor girls basketball and softball teams.