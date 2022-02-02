‘Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show’ Coming To DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Riverdance is coming to Duluth!

The ’25th Anniversary Show’ will tap your hearts out May 24 at the DECC.

Tickets for the high-energy international Irish dance phenomenon start at $55 and are on sale now at the DECC Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

Riverdance has performed more than 12,000 times and has been seen by more than 27 million people in 546 venues worldwide.

Riverdance holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest Riverdance line,’ which featured 1,693 people.