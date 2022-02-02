UMD Football Team Unveils 26 Recruits of Future Bulldogs

17 of the recruits were from Minnesota, five were from Wisconsin and four come from Nevada.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday was National Signing Day and the UMD football team unveiled their newest class of future Bulldogs.

26 recruits put pen to paper, including 17 from the state of Minnesota. UMD went heavy on the defensive side with eight defensive backs and six linebackers. Head coach Curt Wiese says his coaching staff was not aiming to focus on any particular position group.

The Bulldogs are coming off another very successful season that saw them make their 12th NCAA tournament appearance. And while that can be a possible selling point for recruits, Wiese says there’s much more than that.

