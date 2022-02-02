UMD Hosts Annual Outdoor Job Fair

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at University of Minnesota-Duluth got their chance to find employment for the upcoming summer season.

Around 30 organizations took part in the university’s annual outdoor job fair Wednesday, which has been happening every spring semester since the early 80s.

Organizers say it’s a chance for students to connect personally with summer camps, environmental education centers, conservation groups and other organizations.

“It exposes students to all the different experiences that are out there,” says Tim Bates, Environmental Education Coordinator for UMD’s Recreational Sports Outdoor Program. “Maybe they will get a job, but at minimum they will be talking to a variety of people and organizations to learn more.”

With the job market remaining in a state where nearly every business and organization is looking to hire, Bates says those taking part are hoping to find students to work, as well as students hoping to find a job.

“A lot of students, they’re looking for experiences where they’re one-on-one with people in the outdoors in a safer place, so they are more comfortable,” says Bates. “They spent a lot of time online, and I think people are getting sick and tired of being online, so they are looking for real world experiences. That is what taking people out on trips or working on the trail does for students.”

Bates adds UMD has an advantage of being located in the Northland, which can give students plenty of opportunities to work in locations they may not experience in their hometown.