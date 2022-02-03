Activist: Man Killed by Police Didn’t Live In Raided Flat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Authorities have released scant information about the man who was killed Wednesday morning, including his identity.

But Nekima Levy Armstrong said late Wednesday that the family told her the man was 24-year-old Amir Locke, that he didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him, and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

Law enforcement and city authorities have not corroborated these details, and the search warrants are not publicly available Thursday. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.