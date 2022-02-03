Candy Shops Planning for Busy Valentine’s Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Valentine’s Day is approaching, and candy shops are preparing for a rush of customers getting something sweet for their loved ones.

Sweeden Sweets in Superior says they are ready for the extra business, which should start the week prior to the holiday. Still, now is the time to place in orders so that it can be ready and available for February 14.

“If you want to make sure we have it, pre-order your stuff” says co-owner Dan Klarner. “Because if you say ‘Hey I want to pick up a dozen strawberries on Valentine’s Day’, we get it all ready and we have it all boxed up with names on it so that you just come in, pay for it, and you are on your way.”

Klarner says chocolates and fudge are the most popular items for Valentine’s Day, especially chocolate covered strawberries. If that is not what people are interested in, they also offer a wide variety of candies, popcorn and hot chocolate bombs.

A recent addition are items that are freeze dried at their location. “My daughter has been freeze drying a lot of candy lately,” says Klarner, “like Skittles and Milk Duds and ice cream and a whole variety of different candies she’s been trying out an experimenting with. You know how chewy (Skittles) are? You freeze dry them and they become crunchy. It’s the same process they use for making food that last 25 years; you vacuum seal it and then it will take all the moisture out.”