City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Spirit Valley

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Spirit Valley neighborhood.

The break was reported Thursday morning and is located in front of 332 North 57th Avenue West.



City officials say water has been turned off on Grand Avenue from North 59th Avenue West to North Central Avenue.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.