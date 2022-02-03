Duluth Cider Celebrates Black History Month with New Cider for a Good Cause

DULUTH, MN – To celebrate Black History Month, Duluth Cider is introducing a new cider to highlight an historical figure born here in Duluth while also assisting kids today by donating the proceeds to Neighborhood Youth Services.

“The cider itself is named after George Bonga, we call it Big George because he was a big guy and legend has it, the first black man born in Minnesota. And he was actually born here in Duluth on Minnesota Point. He was a fur trader, he was a translator, he also fought very hard for the rights of his Native American neighbors whose land was being slowly taken away from them. So he was very much part of the early equal rights movement before there was any sort of movement to be a part of,” said owner Jake Scott.

It will be available both in the taproom and to-go in crowlers and growlers starting Friday, February fourth and continues until they run out which they expect to be after just a couple of weeks.