Duluth Public Library Highlighting Black History Month

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Public Library is helping highlight Black History Month, displaying a new exhibit that showcases prominent figures in the black community.

A team from youth services hand-picked their own selections of books to come together and create this display.

They were happy to showcase some of the library’s collection that highlight identity and uplift people and stories in black culture.

Taking the opportunity to educate people through books is what they are proud to do.

“I think it’s really important for all people to feel like they belong here, I want people to feel energized, excited and inspired as they pass by at a glance here, and I want them to feel that way and feel excited about black history,” Jenni LeGarde, a Library Technician in Youth Services said.

The display will be set up throughout this month.

The library encourages people to come in and check them out to take home, all you need is a library card.