FCC Applications

On January 21, 2022, KQDS-TV Corp., the licensee of full power television station KQDS-TV, RF Channel 18, Duluth, Minnesota, and the following television translator stations: K20NR-D, television Channel 20 (506-512 MHz) International Falls, Minnesota; K15GT-D, television Channel 15, (476-482 MHz), Hibbing, Minnesota; K29EB-D, television Channel 29, (560-566 MHz), Grand Rapids, Minnesota; W15EE-D, television Channel 15 (476-482 MHz), Ashland, Wisconsin; K31GH-D, television Channel 31 (572-578 MHz), Hayward, Wisconsin; W32CV-D, television Channel 32 (578-584 MHz), Ironwood, Michigan; and K22MR-D, television Channel 22, (518-524 MHz), Virginia, Minnesota, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of its broadcast licenses. Members of the public wishing to view these applications or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit: Application for Assignment of Broadcast Licenses

Updated on February 3, 2022