GoFundMe Organized for Local Entrepreneur, Charity Fundraiser Mike Letica

DULUTH, Minn. – A longtime event organizer and businessman in Duluth, known for giving so much to others is now in need of community support.

In November, Mike Letica was diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus. While his symptoms were much like a cold, Mike faced the more serious side effects. He ended up with broken ribs from the intensity of his coughing.

He then developed bacterial pneumonia, which they found to have eaten three holes in his lungs, causing a new plethora of problems.

Fast forward a few weeks and pneumonia and broken ribs have caused his intestines and lungs to push on his stomach wall causing a huge lump on his side.

His medical team has confirmed there is no other option than to have surgery.

“I’ve got all kinds of support, and it’s making me really appreciate how, when I help people, I always love helping them and I kind of get a way of how they feel because they’re crying and they’re hugging me, thanking me, my kids wouldn’t have a Christmas,” Letica said. “Well now, I’m on the other side of that so I really understand when people try to help you know? So, I’m gonna have a different appreciation for when I give to these families in however I help them.”

With a new understanding of how supportive the community is, Mike wants to make sure that the community gets repaid. Recently, Mike has been using his time to plan new community fundraising ideas.

“Mike is not a person to ask anybody for help. It was set up because he does so much for everybody else that people felt the need to say we want to give back to someone who has given so much to the community,” said Pez Davila.

A GoFundMe has been set up with a goal of raising $15,000 for Mike. It’s currently raised nearly $14,000 of that goal. If you would like to donate today, click here.