Lake Superior Community Health Center Reopens at New Facility in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI – The Lake Superior Community Health Center has opened in their new facility at 2222 East Fifth Street in superior after closing their doors at the tower avenue location last week. Today was the first full day of patient care at their much larger 18,000 square foot location, which is able to provide multiple services all under the same roof such as medical, dental, and behavioral health. The larger layout also allows for more efficient care and a better experience for both patients and staff.

“Our mission is improving access to quality healthcare for all. As a federally qualified healthcare system, our entire mission is really making sure that people have access to that quality healthcare in our community. And so being able to work together to design a space where all of our services are offered under one roof, where a patient can go from a medical appointment, walk over and make a dental appointment, meet with our behavioral health providers, have an opportunity to sign up for healthcare if they need assistance with that, being able to do all that under one roof really emphasizes again the integrated care model that we’re able to provide,” said Jessie Peterson, CEO of Lake Superior Community Health Center.

In the spring, they will be holding a job fair for the community as more providers come into the clinic.