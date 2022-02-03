MnDOT’s 2022 Name a Snowplow Contest Winners Announced

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2022 Name a Snowplow Contest winners have been announced!

MnDOT announced on Thursday that 22,000 name ideas and nearly 60,000 votes had been cast in the 2022 contest and now “Plowy McPlow Face has eight new friends joining the fleet.”

The winning names are:

Betty Whiteout: District 8 (SW Minnesota)

Blizzard of Oz: District 2 (NW Minnesota)

Ctrl Salt Delete: District 7 (SW Minnesota)

Edward Blizzardhands: District 6 (SE Minnesota)

No More Mr. Ice Guy: District 1 (NE Minnesota)

Plowasaurus Rex: Metro District

Scoop Dogg: District 3 (Central Minnesota)

The Big Leplowski: District 4 (West-Central Minnesota)

Betty Whiteout brought in the biggest number of votes with 40,024.

Ctrl Salt Delete came in second with 21,734 votes.

For the full list of finalists, click here.