Officials: Pilot Injured in Crash of Small Plane Has Died
HUTCHINSON, Minn. – Sheriff’s officials say one of two people injured in a small plane crash in McLeod County earlier this week has died.
Authorities say Dr. Richard Jolkovsky died of injuries he suffered Monday afternoon when a single-engine plane went down south of Hutchinson.
The 61-year-old CentraCare cardiologist was piloting the plane.
A 24-year-old passenger remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The aviation-tracking website FlightRadar24.com reported that the plane left Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie and retraced its path at times before crashing in a rural part of the county.
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.