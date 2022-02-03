Officials: Pilot Injured in Crash of Small Plane Has Died

HUTCHINSON, Minn. – Sheriff’s officials say one of two people injured in a small plane crash in McLeod County earlier this week has died.

Authorities say Dr. Richard Jolkovsky died of injuries he suffered Monday afternoon when a single-engine plane went down south of Hutchinson.

The 61-year-old CentraCare cardiologist was piloting the plane.

A 24-year-old passenger remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The aviation-tracking website FlightRadar24.com reported that the plane left Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie and retraced its path at times before crashing in a rural part of the county.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.