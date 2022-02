Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall Girls Defeat Hermantown, Proctor Boys Fall at Home

The Hilltoppers got the home win over the Hawks and the Rails fell short against the Patriots.

DULUTH, Minn. – Regan Juenemann led the way with 22 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team defeated Hermantown 77-47 Thursday night.

In boys hoops action, Proctor fell at home to Pequot Lakes 81-44.